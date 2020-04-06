Dr. Lakshmikanth Challa and his team at the New Pitt Meadows Medical Clinic want to remind the community family doctors are still seeing patients. (Contributed)

Doctors still seeing patients in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Appointments over the phone or by videoconference

Walk-in clinics and family doctors are still seeing patients by telephone or by video.

Lately Dr. Lakshmikanth Challa and his team at the New Pitt Meadows Medical Clinic have been seeing zero wait times at their clinic and they are concerned.

“A lot of people phoning don’t realize that the clinics are still open,” said office manager Terese Lang.

READ MORE: Doctors at Maple Ridge hospital plead for people, especially young people, to stay home

Doctors are still seeing patients, said Lang, but just in a different way.

What patients are being asked to do, said Dr. Challa, is get in touch with their family doctor or walk-in clinic and schedule an appointment.

If it is deemed necessary to have a physical examination they will be asked to schedule a time to go to the clinic.

Patients will then be asked to wait in their cars until their appointment.

Only after being screened for COVID-19, any symptoms of the virus or if they have been in touch with anyone else with COVID-19, will then be allowed into the clinic.

READ MORE: ‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

“There are no people waiting in the waiting rooms,” Dr. Challa emphasized, adding that they are not only working to reduce the burden on emergency rooms and working to reduce anxiety in patients, but that it is important to see your regular doctor because they have a record of your medical history.

Maple Ridge physician, Dr. Michael Stewart, has also seen an alarming drop in patient appointments.

“Although the virus is top of mind right now, people still need ongoing care and advice for acute or chronic conditions requiring treatment or medication,” said Stewart.

Last week the Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice, a nonprofit society that represents physicians in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, launched a temporary clinic where local family doctors and specialists can safely see patients in person.

The Primary Care Network Pop-up Physician Clinic offers special equipment, procedures and cleaning protocol to prevent virus transmission.

“Our medical community is one of the first in the province to have access to this type of space, which will provide our physicians and specialists with an additional option for patient care during COVID-19,” said RMDFP executive director Treena Innes.

Family physicians will continue to refer patients to specialists as needed.

Seniors living at home, those with disabilities, or who consider themselves at high risk to catch the virus are also being asked by the RMDFP to contact their doctors for advice.

“We don’t want people to get infected. We don’t want to take them out of their house or isolation unless absolutely necessary,” said Dr. Challa.

This situation could go on for months, noted Lang.

“If people aren’t addressing their regular issues that they need or are saving them up for when it is all over, it’s going to be crazy,” said Lang.

Or they will end up having to go to emergency, she added.

Doctors will return to seeing their patients face-to-face once social distancing measures have been lifted.

To make an appointment for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows clinics go to divisionsbc.ca/ridge-meadows/clinics.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDoctors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Cowboy Hall of Fame: Allison Everett (White) honoured as Builder of Western Culture

Just Posted

Doctors still seeing patients in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Appointments over the phone or by videoconference

BC Cowboy Hall of Fame: Allison Everett (White) honoured as Builder of Western Culture

Allison grew up in Maple Ridge riding both English and Western style

IN IT TOGETHER: Learning to learn at home

As we rethink how best to educate our children, Albion mindful instructor Alex Bruce has a few ideas

Cookies and kindness delivered to Maple Ridge seniors in isolation

An Albion boy with autism uses his artistic skills to bring smiles to those in a local care home

Pet owners encouraged to be proactive in caring for their animals

Maple Ridge SPCA shelter is closed to the public, but adoptions and fostering are still possible

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recoverd

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Most Read