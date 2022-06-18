To support the community, the City of Pitt Meadows has created a space for reflection by the Katie First Nation flag in Spirit Square for guests to contemplate Canada’s history with Indigenous communities. (City of Pitt Meadows/Facebook)

Dogs and classic cars to fill Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows for Canada Day

There will also be a kids zone and dog show

A pancake breakfast, show and shine, and dog show are some of the events taking place for Canada Day in Pitt Meadows.

Between 2,000 to 3,500 guests are expected at Canada Day celebrations this year that are set to take place from 9-2 p.m. in Spirit Square on Friday, July 1.

Starting first thing will be a Lions Club pancake breakfast, that will be cash only.

From 9:30-10 a.m. there will be an interactive dog training presentation and dog show hosted by Wagmore Training. There will be four categories for the dog show: best dressed, best trick, smallest dog and biggest dog. Those interested can sign up at the booth by the cenotaph between 9-930 a.m. on event day.

On the main stage there will be musical entertainment starting at 10 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m..

Miss Shauna will be taking to the stage at 11:45 a.m., followed by Peter G-G, and then Almost Famous at 1:15 p.m..

Food trucks will be on site from 11-2 p.m..

All day there will be a show and shine, an Artisan Alley for anyone shopping for hand made items, and a kids zone.

In order to support the community a Place of Reflection is being maintained by the city beside the Katzie First Nation flag and guests of the celebrations are being encouraged to take a moment to consider the painful parts of Canada’s history as it relates to the country’s past and current relations with Indigenous communities – and how to move forward together and support reconciliation.

Finally local musicians, visual artists, and performers will be taking part in the event through the Artists in our Parks program that has been launched for the summer season.

For more information contact events@pittmeadows.ca.

