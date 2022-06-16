Outdoor celebration planned for Canada Day in Maple Ridge

Plenty for children to do including mini golf, laser tag, and Kub Kar races

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue raised a giant Canadian flag over Memorial Peace Park for Canada Day celebrations before the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News files)

A jam-packed celebration has been planned for Canada Day in Maple Ridge.

The celebration will take place from 12-6 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park and spill out onto 224 Street.

There will be three stages filled with live entertainment, a variety of food trucks and a beer garden, the Haney Farmer’s Market will be open, along with another street market being put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Children will have plenty to do with activities from 12-6 p.m. ranging from mini golf, bubble soccer, laser tag, and a climbing wall.

A dog photo contest will be taking place at the photo station where participants can send their photos to culture@mapleridge.ca for a chance to win.

The Maple Ridge Public Library will have an interactive display of the book Little Narwal, Not Alone by local author Tiffany Stone, who will be available for tours and book signing.

From 2-4 p.m. there will be free pony rides put on by Leghorn Ranch.

Haney Builders’ Supplies will be putting on a Canada Kub Kar Rally Race from 2-6 p.m. and until June 22 a free Kub Kar Kit can be picked up from the building supply store at 22740 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge, to build and design a car at home.

Children will be able to race their cars in the Kids Zone at the Canada Day event. Prizes will be awarded for the top three car designs and the three fastest cars.

Only 150 Kub cars will be available to pick up.

This event is open to all children and youth, however, registration is required. To register, follow the instructions in the Kub Kar Kit.

There will be sack races and games from 3-3:30 p.m., put on by Maple Ridge firefighters and the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

And from 5-6 p.m. the Haney Farmers Market will be holding a scavenger hunt.

On the Main Stage performers will include: Coco Jafro, who play a fusion of Afro, funk, Latin, and soul.; Vancouver based trio, Cousin Harley, who were called the “Motorhead of Rockabilly” by a fan after a show in Holland; Ezra Kwizera, an international artist, music producer and community leader known for a richly multi‐cultural musical style and a zesty, yet soulful mix of reggae, soca, east African bongo, and pop; and Redwoods who hail from Vancouver and fuse only the best parts of soul, alternative, and classic rock and roll.

The 224 Stage will host Brickyard Band who play “dance” rock music including covers by artists like Mellancamp, Steve Miller, and Queen; a performance by the AMED Dance Academy; folk artist Pat Chessell; banjo player Paul Silveria and square dancing; and a performance by Charm.

At the bandstand performers will include: Venezuelan folk music group Asi Somos; Bhangra dancing; hoop dancing by Alex Wells; and flamenco by the Maple Ridge Dance Circle.

For more information go to www.mapleridge.ca.

