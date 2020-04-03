Donations pour in to ensure Maple Rdige hospital staff are fed

Restaurants owners, and others, helping to ensure frontline crew at Ridge Meadows Hospital eat

Donations have been pouring in to help ensure local hospital staff are fed.

With the COVID crisis forcing frontline health care professionals to work even longer hours, often without breaks or food, a number of restaurant owners in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have opted to step up to help with some of their nutritional needs.

Coordination of the outpouring of donations has fallen to Deanna Lackey, development officer with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, and she’s admittedly overwhelmed by the generosity she’s witnessed.

“I”m getting to see all the good out there,” she said.

“There’s just been a massive outpouring of people who want to donate food,” Lackey explained, noting most are restaurants operators or business owners anxious to help the hospital staff during these difficult times – when they might not have time or extra energy needed to ensure their own needs are being met.

“I have to tell you, they are so appreciative of everything and anything the community is willing to do to help,” Lackey said, from the nightly 7 p.m. salutes to frontline staff to the donations of personal protective equipment, as well as the gifts of food.

OTHER FORMS OF KINDNESS: RCMP bring 7 p.m. parade to front doors of Ridge Meadows Hospital

“They’re really hearing from people that they are appreciated and I think that’s what really gets them through,” she added.

The movement began to build last week with people wanting to show thanks to the frontline workers. The idea of feeding the hospital staff quickly followed with offers for a few smaller donations, Lackey said. Before she knew it, Lackey said concept had just took off.

Now, she has to use a spreadsheet to manage all the donations and to ensure that the food is distributed not only to the ER staff, but all the teams working tirelessly at the hospital during this outbreak.

“We’re making sure everybody [on staff at the hospital] is getting a piece of the community generosity,” Lackey said.

That love is coming in a variety of different forms of food. For instance, Subway owner Harj Sekhon and his team dropped off cases of brownies that were recently distributed to various departments in the hospital.

Shinobi Sushi in downtown Maple Ridge has been delivering more than $100 worth of sushi for lunch, four days a week, Monday through Thursday, for the better part of two weeks now – with no sign of their kindness slowing down, Lackey said.

Taco Fan, a Mexican restaurant just down the street from Shinobi on 224th, showed up with 100 burritos. Panagos is plans to deliver a large number of pizzas next week. Every Thursday for the next several weeks, A&W Restaurants is talking about coming by with 40 pre-bagged meals complete with burgers and apple pies – Lackey explaining that each meal must be individually packaged for safety reason.

White Spot will be visiting the hospital its their White Spot To Go truck and serving about 300 or so burgers during one lunch hour.

And an anonymous donation of 10 dozen doughnuts was dropped off to the hospital foundation this week.

Those are just some of the contributions that have been coming in, so far, Lackey said.

Asked if the foundation has been out soliciting for food donation, she said “no.”

Thus far, it’s been people “knocking on our door right now,” but she added that she’s hopeful the generosity keeps up.

“I’m hoping this continues, because sadly, we expect we’re in this for the long haul,” Lackey said.

While the concentration of donations, thus far, has been focused on lunch hour, the foundation staff are trying to encourage new donors to consider helping out those working the evening through early morning shifts at the hospital.

The staff, not just in the ER, but throughout the hospital are giving all their energies to help curb the COVID pandemic here in this community, Lackey insisted.

“We want to get these night shift people a little bit of the love, too,” she said.

To donate to the frontline food initiative, people can email Deanna Lackey at deanna.lackey@fraserhealth.ca.

.

If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser HealthHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Ridge Meadows Home Show returns in 2021

Just Posted

Donations pour in to ensure Maple Rdige hospital staff are fed

Restaurants owners, and others, helping to ensure frontline crew at Ridge Meadows Hospital eat

Ridge Meadows Home Show returns in 2021

Organizers hoped to simply postpone the spring event, but ultimately had to cancel for 2020

VIDEO: Maple Ridge man’s family makes his 85th birthday special

Barney Schollen’s kids and grandkids made signs and sang to him on March 28

VIDEO: Mayor Mike Morden updates Maple Ridge about COVID-19 crisis

Mayor of Maple Ridge says the city takes its lead from the province

‘Less traffic does not make safe driving less important,’ says Ridge Meadows inspector

RCMP warn against excessive speeding after two caught driving almost 50 km/hr over limit

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Missing 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo and 36-year-old male companion seen in Vancouver

Mary Cyprich has been considered missing for a week

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Ryan Grantham, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder

Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Abbotsford and Chilliwack tulip farmers have announced their festival season won’t go ahead

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

Most Read