Downtown Maple Ridge BIA helping to stock the shelves for the food bank

Participating businesses will have donation boxes available for the month of October

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association wants to help stock the shelves at the Friends In Need Food Bank for this holiday season. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Downtown businesses are stepping up to help the Friends In Need Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the month of October around 60 businesses in the downtown core will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash for the charity, that hasn’t had a food drive since the pandemic began.

The drive is being put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association to help the agency stock the shelves before the holiday season.

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 participating businesses will be putting out boxes for donations.

The food bank is in need of: formula and baby foods; small juice boxes; Jello and fruit cups; canned tomatoes, meat, fish, fruit, vegetables and other meals in a tin – including chili, ravioli, stews and baked beans; granola bars; child friendly snacks; peanut butter; Boost and Ensure; personal hygiene items like bathroom tissue.

The BIA is asking donors to ensure all donations are not past expiration date.

“Supporting the Friends in Need Food Bank is an extremely important movement in our community; it will hopefully get customers thinking about families and individuals in need of support,” read the BIA press release.

For a full list of participating businesses go to downtownmapleridge.ca.



