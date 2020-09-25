The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association wants to help stock the shelves at the Friends In Need Food Bank for this holiday season. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA helping to stock the shelves for the food bank

Participating businesses will have donation boxes available for the month of October

Downtown businesses are stepping up to help the Friends In Need Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the month of October around 60 businesses in the downtown core will be collecting non-perishable food items and cash for the charity, that hasn’t had a food drive since the pandemic began.

The drive is being put on by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association to help the agency stock the shelves before the holiday season.

RELATED: Maple Ridge downtown BIA wins awards

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 2 participating businesses will be putting out boxes for donations.

The food bank is in need of: formula and baby foods; small juice boxes; Jello and fruit cups; canned tomatoes, meat, fish, fruit, vegetables and other meals in a tin – including chili, ravioli, stews and baked beans; granola bars; child friendly snacks; peanut butter; Boost and Ensure; personal hygiene items like bathroom tissue.

RELATED: Thanksgiving food drive the first this year for Maple Ridge food bank

The BIA is asking donors to ensure all donations are not past expiration date.

“Supporting the Friends in Need Food Bank is an extremely important movement in our community; it will hopefully get customers thinking about families and individuals in need of support,” read the BIA press release.

For a full list of participating businesses go to downtownmapleridge.ca.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Lower Mainland woman’s Halloween spirit

Just Posted

Downtown Maple Ridge BIA helping to stock the shelves for the food bank

Participating businesses will have donation boxes available for the month of October

City of Maple Ridge continues the hunt for new industrial land

Since 2014, 203 acres of industrial land has been designated for future employment needs

Fraser health sends letter warning of possible COVID exposure at Maple Ridge school

Parents of students at Yennadon Elementary were told an individual at the school has contacted virus

LETTER:

Catch much more BC Votes 2020 coverage from the Black Press Media in days and weeks to come

Langley man arrested in connection with $264,000 drug and cash bust in Grand Prairie

Police have warrants out for Christine Emes and Christopher Gilliat, also from Langley

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Lower Mainland woman’s Halloween spirit

Langley’s Tanya Reid posted video offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Father hopes journey to aviation-safety program inspires hope

Former South Surrey resident Greg Sewell hasn’t given up on quest to mandate older-plane retrofits

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Most Read