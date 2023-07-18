Ducks on sale for Rotary fundraiser in Maple Ridge

Money raised to help children’s, youth, and seniors’ organizations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ducks are now on sale for the annual Rotary Duck Race.

This will be the first time in three years that rubber ducks will once again float down the Alouette River for an in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Put on by the Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge, the 12th annual event will raise money for local youth and seniors’ groups, in addition to other Rotary charitable causes.

Participating groups who sell the duck race tickets will receive 80 per cent of their gross ticket sales.

There are 21,000 tickets available for purchase this year.

The grand prize is $15,000. Second prize is $1,200 cash and a $1,200 shopping spree at Mark’s. Third prize is a Queen Beautyrest Mattress valued at $2,000 from Fuller Watson. Fourth prize is 10 rounds of golf along with five carts valued at $1,050 from Meadow Gardens Golf Course. And fifth prize is a Samsung 60 inch Smart TV valued at $1,000 from Haney Appliance and Sound.

In addition to the main prizes there is also a 50/50 raffle taking place as well – which was up to $2,155 as of Monday, July 17.

The event takes place from 11-1 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 13 at Maple Ridge Park, at the corner of 232 Street and 132 Avenue, with the duck race taking place at 1 p.m. and the draw for the 50/50 taking place at 1:30 p.m..

Deadline to purchase tickets is noon on the same day of the race.

To purchase tickets go to rotaryduckrace.ca.

