Nobody will be turned away from the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry in the next couple of days as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing. (THE NEWS/files)

Emergency cold-weather beds to open at Maple Ridge Salvation Army

Temperatures expected to drop to -3 C

Emergency cold, wet weather beds are expected to be available at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries Thursday and throughout the weekend.

The temperature is expected to drop to -3 C at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, according to Environment Canada.

The overnight temperature for the weekend is expected to dip below freezing, as well.

Mark Stewart, the executive director of the Maple Ridge branch of the Salvation Army, said 25 emergency cold, wet weather beds generally open up when it feels like -2 C outside, when there is 15 mm of rain in a day, or when there is freezing rain or snow.

No one will be turned away, he added.

Guests also receive a hot beverage, a bagged lunch and breakfast in the morning.

The emergency weather response has already been initiated twice in recent weeks, when about eight utilized the beds, Stewart said.

 

