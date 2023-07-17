Estimated 6,000 come to Haney Block Party in Maple Ridge

The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News) The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News)

The second annual Haney Block Party drew an estimated 6,000 people this year, at the event on July 15.

Haney Builders Supplies hosted the big party, that grew from 3,500 in its first year to almost double that size in year two.

The block party went from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and there were about 2,000 people there at any given time, said Haney Builders GM Alex Yakovyshenko, “and they came in waves,” he added. “It was shoulder to shoulder.”

“We wanted to bring the community together, and get everyone together, and to showcase local business,” said Yakovyshenko.

There was music on the stage and people dancing to the music of Venus and Mars, Danielle Ryan, and the Canyon Riders bands.

There were bouncey castles, a beer garden, food trucks, classic cars, building competition, prize giveaways, and more.

This year, the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA) added a night market on the adjacent street, so there was lots for people to do and see.

There was a giveaway of his and her E-bikes, valued at approximately $6,000.

Yakovyshenko thanked his staff at Haney Builders Supplies for the work they put in to make the party a success, an event visitors enjoyed, and for starting a new local tradition.

“It was really a great team effort,” he said. “Our plan is to do it again (next year).”

For more about the block party, see www.haneybuilders.com