Maple Ridge’s night market was a hit with crowds and vendors

An estimated 3,000 people attended the night market in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Scott White-City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s night market on Saturday will be the first of more to come, based on the feedback the BIA is getting.

“The comments were that it was a great energy, and a great community event,” said Flori Chaykowski, executive director. “It’s been all great feedback we’ve been getting.”

Streets were closed for the night market on the west side of 228th Street and down 119th Avenue, and there were vendor tables, food, entertainment a giant foam party.

“The foam party is always a big hit with kids,” said Chaykowski.

There were 43 vendors, and conservatively an estimated 3,000 people who came to check it out.

Crossroads Cabaret had a woman in a hoop to preview of their show coming up at The ACT, the City of Maple Ridge had a giant Jenga game, Taco Fan sold out of their offerings, and there was lots to see and do.

Chaykowski heard comments that the night market should be a monthly event – and even weekly. She said the pilot was obviously a hit, and they will plan another next year, and discuss greater frequency, and possibly other locations.

She thanked the city parks and recreation department, as well as the many volunteers – who already work events like the Ridge Meadows Home Show – for their help in pulling it off.

“Our volunteers were amazing – it was a real team effort.”