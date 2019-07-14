The Foundry, a resource for young people, is coming to Maple Ridge.

Family practice opens doors for youth wellness services during Foundry renovations

Youth Wellness Centre services being offered at Golden Ears Family Practice

Golden Ears Family Practice has opened their doors to offer Youth Wellness Centre services during renovations for Foundry Ridge Meadows.

Drop in services started July 8 at the medical practice and include counselling and primary care. Specialist appointments and referrals will also be ongoing at the medical clinic during the renovations that are taking place at the old Frogstone Grill location in Maple Ridge.

“Our peer support team will begin in August,” said Alicia Erenli, program coordinator with the Youth Wellness Centre.

“In addition one of our community partners, Options for Sexual Health, will also be offering services out of the Golden Ears medical clinic,” said Erenli.

READ MORE: Public asked to help design Foundry Ridge Meadows.

Foundry Ridge Meadows is part of a provincewide network of integrated health and social services. Foundry helps youth between the ages of 12 and 24 where they can access mental health care, substance use services, primary care, social services and youth and family peer supports all in one place.

New Foundry centres are being established in Terrace, Richmond and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, in addition to facilities in Kelowna, Campbell River, Prince George, Abbotsford, Penticton, Victoria and Vancouver.

READ MORE: A new Youth Wellness, one step away in Maple Ridge.

Erenli is very appreciative that Golden Ears Family Practice was able to open their doors to allow the organization to continue running their services during the transitional period.

“We wanted to do everything possible not to interrupt services for people over the summer holiday,” she said.

Demolition is expected to take place within the next few weeks at the Foundry Ridge Meadows’ new location at 116 Avenue and Lougheed Highway.

Renovations are scheduled to be completed in December.

Golden Ears Family Practice is located at 20395 Lougheed Hwy., suite 140, in Maple Ridge.

For more information about Foundry go to foundrybc.ca.

 

