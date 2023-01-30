Flow the theme for this years Earth Day celebration in Maple Ridge

Flow theme to encourage people to think of the different flows of life. (Special to The News)

Earth Day this year will encourage people to examine the flows of life that surround them.

The theme this year is Flow and event coordinator, Leanne Koehn, with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, is hoping people will reflect on the theme and be more conscious about how they interact and react to the changing landscape of life.

“Whether we admit it or not, embrace it or not, change is the only constant in life,” said Koehn. “There are so many different flows all around us. Throughout our lives, we are constantly navigating these flows, moving from one place to another, needing different things at different times.”

Earth Day is set to kick off the festival season and will take place from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge.

This year the Alouette River Management Society will be celebrating their 30th anniversary. The group, whose mission is to protect and improve the Alouette Watershed and surrounding areas, will be launching their birthday party that will feature ongoing festivities on Earth Day and capping it off on Sunday, Sept. 24, when they host the 30th annual Ridge Meadows Rivers Day.

“ARMS is very excited to celebrate our 30th birthday in 2023,” said ARMS’ executive director, Greta Borick-Cunningham. “Our celebrations will recognize our founders, past directors, members and volunteers in a series of fun activities in the outdoors.”

Earth Day in Maple Ridge will feature the second annual Climate Champion Awards, a Cycle Recycle Free Bike Draw, the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association will be hosting an electric vehicle display with vehicle owners on hand to answer any questions, there will be entertainment stages, a Family Freecycle where donated items will be available to others for free, a repair cafe, food trucks, a Museum on the Move display, and a special Haney Farmers Market.

Welcoming ceremonies will be taking place at 10:30 a.m. on the front steps of the ACT where gratitude and support to the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations will take place.

Special guests representing various levels of government will be on hand to present the winners of the Earth Day photo and poetry contests with their prizes. They will also announce this years Climate Champion.

“Celebrate Earth Day 2023 welcomes all community groups, environmental groups, green businesses, and residents to be part of our event,” said Koehn.

She is welcoming those interested to sign up to have an interactive booth or activity, or simply to volunteer. They are also looking for performers.

Participant, Performer, & Volunteer registration forms available online at mrearthday.ca.

