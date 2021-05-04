Free Mother’s Day cook-along with Maple Ridge Chef

Chef Trevor Randle, center, will be hosting a free, family-friendly cook-along on May 8. (Special to The News)

A special Mother’s Day cook-along is being held by hosted by Maple Ridge secondary’s Chef Trevor Randle.

The free, family friendly, virtual event will feature a cooking lesson with the professional chef along with a host of information about foods and agriculture across British Columbia.

Chef Randle will be providing expert instruction as he guides participants through family-friendly recipes including: B.C. egg scramble and chicken sausage with asparagus toast; B.C. greenhouse salad with vinaigrette; B.C. cranberry scones with orange and white chocolate; and B.C. cranberry spritzer.

READ MORE: Free virtual cook-alongs by Maple Ridge chef for Earth Week

B.C. farmers will also be joining the chef to provide fun insights on farming in the province.

Participants will also be entered into a draw to win one of three prize packages valued at $250 or more each. The grand prize is a set of Meyer Canada cookware valued at about $700.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Secondary culinary teacher offers free online lesson

The event is a joint initiative of B.C. Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local B.C..

The cook-along takes place from 9-10:30 a.m. on May 8.

To register go to bcaitc.ca.

For more information call 1-866-517-6225 or email info@aitc.ca.