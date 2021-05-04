Free Mother’s Day cook-along with Maple Ridge Chef

A special Mother’s Day cook-along is being held by hosted by Maple Ridge secondary’s Chef Trevor Randle.
The free, family friendly, virtual event will feature a cooking lesson with the professional chef along with a host of information about foods and agriculture across British Columbia.
Chef Randle will be providing expert instruction as he guides participants through family-friendly recipes including: B.C. egg scramble and chicken sausage with asparagus toast; B.C. greenhouse salad with vinaigrette; B.C. cranberry scones with orange and white chocolate; and B.C. cranberry spritzer.
B.C. farmers will also be joining the chef to provide fun insights on farming in the province.
Participants will also be entered into a draw to win one of three prize packages valued at $250 or more each. The grand prize is a set of Meyer Canada cookware valued at about $700.
The event is a joint initiative of B.C. Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local B.C..
The cook-along takes place from 9-10:30 a.m. on May 8.
To register go to bcaitc.ca.
For more information call 1-866-517-6225 or email info@aitc.ca.
