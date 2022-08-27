Free movie night at Albion Community Centre on Saturday

New Maple Ridge hall hosts screening of Sonic 2

(City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

There will be a free family movie night this Saturday, Aug. 26 in Maple Ridge’s new Albion Community Centre.

Sonic 2 will be playing in the Great Hall starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

“Gather your friends and family for a night of entertainment, and don’t forget to bring your favourite snacks,” invites the City of Maple Ridge.

The Albion Community Centre just opened in June, and is located at 24165 104th Ave.

READ ALSO: New Albion Community Centre opens to public on Tuesday