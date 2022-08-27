(City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

(City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Free movie night at Albion Community Centre on Saturday

New Maple Ridge hall hosts screening of Sonic 2

There will be a free family movie night this Saturday, Aug. 26 in Maple Ridge’s new Albion Community Centre.

Sonic 2 will be playing in the Great Hall starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

“Gather your friends and family for a night of entertainment, and don’t forget to bring your favourite snacks,” invites the City of Maple Ridge.

The Albion Community Centre just opened in June, and is located at 24165 104th Ave.

READ ALSO: New Albion Community Centre opens to public on Tuesday

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge residents celebrate medieval arts and sciences

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Communitymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beagle meetup event to take place at Pitt Meadows park
Next story
Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gets $10,000 donation

Just Posted

Laura Butler and Deanna Lackey of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation accept a cheque for $10,000 from Karl Neufeld-Peters of Haney Builders Supplies. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gets $10,000 donation

(City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Free movie night at Albion Community Centre on Saturday

The monthly beagle meetup takes place at a different location in the Greater Vancouver area each time. (Wikimedia Commons)
Beagle meetup event to take place at Pitt Meadows park

Mountaineer Adam Palmer in an episode of Deadman’s Curse on the History Channel. (Screen Grab)
Explorers search for gold north of Pitt Lake in new TV series about Slumach legend

Pop-up banner image