New Albion Community Centre opens to public on Tuesday

Maple Ridge’s newest civic facility will offer tours, drop-in sports and fitness

The new Albion Community Centre will be open to the public on Tuesday, June 14.

The centre is located at 24165 104th Avenue, right next to c’usqunela Elementary school, and its doors will open to the public for the first time at 9:30 a.m.

The new 20,000-square-foot facility is designed to be a community gathering place for the Albion neighbourhood, and features a 300-seat hall, outdoor amphitheatre, teaching kitchen, dedicated child care space, and three large multi-use rooms.

There are also shared sports courts and gym space with the nearby elementary.

There will be facility tours, fitness activities including pilates, yoga, zumba, and more. And there will be a sports including badminton, table tennis, and pickleball.

There will also be a grand opening event on Wednesday, June 22.

It was built to replace the historic Albion Hall, which had been build in 1923 and was torn down after 88 years – in 2011.

The project was started by the last council, headed by former mayor Nicole Read, in 2016, and the current council held a sod-turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction in June of 2019.

For more information see mapleridge.ca

