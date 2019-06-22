Politicians take part in sod turning event on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Work to start on Albion Community Centre next week

Politicians hold sod turning event on Saturday

Local politicians gathered Saturday afternoon for a sod-turning ceremony for the new Albion Community Centre.

Construction will start next week, the project will be completed some time late in 2020, and projected costs have been as high as $18 million.

Mayor Michael Morden and his council were joined by MP Dan Ruimy, MLA Bob D’Eith and school trustees with each wielding a shovel for the event.

The nearby c’usqunela elementary school is nearing completion and will open in September.

“The city is now ready to break ground on our part of this shared vision, the new Albion Community Centre, which when completed will be the social heart of the Albion neighbourhood,” said Morden.

He noted it will complement the school before and after school hours.

“The new rec centre will serve as a gathering place for a variety of community functions like fundraisers, art displays, theatre and music performances, weddings and reunions as well as provide meeting place for our community organizations.”

“This is a space where the neighborhood will connect.”

Some of the features of the new facility:

• 20,000 square foot multi-use community centre

• Co-located with the new elementary school

• Large multi-use hall that can accommodate community theater and other activities

• Exterior amphitheater and stage for events and community theater

• Teaching kitchen

• Three large multi-use rooms

• Infant care room, the school will be providing child care and preschool next door – a full continuum of care

• Park land to the north

• Shared school sports field

• Shared school gymnasium

• Shared community space

• Shared sport courts

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

An artist’s rendering of the Albion Community Centre. An artist’s rendering of the Albion Community Centre.

Previous story
Maple Ridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Just Posted

Work to start on Albion Community Centre next week

Politicians hold sod turning event on Saturday

Maple Ridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Ceremonies, music and dancing in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

Burrards pull off blockbuster trade

Add elite NLL talent on offence and in goal

Tantalus says city holding up expansion

Pot grower says right to farm laws protect it from neighbour complaints

Celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

And other things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

VIDEO: Suspects steal Surrey RCMP cruiser during traffic stop

One person has been arrested: police

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Most Read