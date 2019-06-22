Work to start on Albion Community Centre next week

Politicians take part in sod turning event on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Local politicians gathered Saturday afternoon for a sod-turning ceremony for the new Albion Community Centre.

Construction will start next week, the project will be completed some time late in 2020, and projected costs have been as high as $18 million.

Mayor Michael Morden and his council were joined by MP Dan Ruimy, MLA Bob D’Eith and school trustees with each wielding a shovel for the event.

The nearby c’usqunela elementary school is nearing completion and will open in September.

“The city is now ready to break ground on our part of this shared vision, the new Albion Community Centre, which when completed will be the social heart of the Albion neighbourhood,” said Morden.

He noted it will complement the school before and after school hours.

“The new rec centre will serve as a gathering place for a variety of community functions like fundraisers, art displays, theatre and music performances, weddings and reunions as well as provide meeting place for our community organizations.”

“This is a space where the neighborhood will connect.”

Some of the features of the new facility:

• 20,000 square foot multi-use community centre

• Co-located with the new elementary school

• Large multi-use hall that can accommodate community theater and other activities

• Exterior amphitheater and stage for events and community theater

• Teaching kitchen

• Three large multi-use rooms

• Infant care room, the school will be providing child care and preschool next door – a full continuum of care

• Park land to the north

• Shared school sports field

• Shared school gymnasium

• Shared community space

• Shared sport courts



