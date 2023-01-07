Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is making Tik Tok videos for members to promote their businesses. (TikTok/Special to The News)

Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is making Tik Tok videos for members to promote their businesses. (TikTok/Special to The News)

Free TikTok videos to promote downtown Maple Ridge businesses

Program offered to members of Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Assocation

Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Society is creating TikTok videos for members to promote their businesses.

The videos are about up to a minute in length, showcase what each business has to offer.

TikTok Tours is a free service for members that has been offered since 2020.

Last year they created 28 videos for local businesses in the downtown core.

Even Spirit of Halloween had a TikTok video on the BIA’s TikTok page even though they are a seasonal business and would only be open temporarily, said Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the local BIA.

“We make sure people can see what’s in store, kind of idea,” said Chaykowski. For example with one business they actually created something in store for the video, and at an eyelash business they filmed what the before and after looked like.

RELATED: Maple Ridge BIA echoes call for support for downtown property crime

ALSO: Deadline waived for grants to improve look and security of downtown Maple Ridge businesses

“So we can actually show what that business does and how it can benefit the consumer,” said Chaykowski.

New businesses, businesses with unique items, or with deals they want to promote, can benefit a lot from this program, added Chaykowski.

Members who are interested are being asked to email membership.events@downtownmapleridge.ca or send a direct message through the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA’s social media platforms. They can also log into the Member Hub on the BIA website or simply give the BIA a call at 604-467-2420.

For more information go to downtownmapleridge.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society faces a 50% drop in volunteers

Just Posted

Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is making Tik Tok videos for members to promote their businesses. (TikTok/Special to The News)
Free TikTok videos to promote downtown Maple Ridge businesses

Ray Vesely said Maple Ridge City Hall is too heavy handed, demanding he pay almost $18,000 for environmental studies, after he put aggregate on an existing driveway. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge City Hall driving new resident crazy over driveway

Police are looking for two suspects wearing distinctive clothing, who broke into a local, non-profit in the 22700-block of Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Police release photos of suspects in Maple Ridge break-in

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers seized a large sum of cash, alleged drugs, and a firearm during a traffic stop on Jan. 5, 2023. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP seize cash, drugs, and a gun during Pitt Meadows traffic stop