Free TikTok videos to promote downtown Maple Ridge businesses

Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Society is creating TikTok videos for members to promote their businesses.

The videos are about up to a minute in length, showcase what each business has to offer.

TikTok Tours is a free service for members that has been offered since 2020.

Last year they created 28 videos for local businesses in the downtown core.

Even Spirit of Halloween had a TikTok video on the BIA’s TikTok page even though they are a seasonal business and would only be open temporarily, said Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the local BIA.

“We make sure people can see what’s in store, kind of idea,” said Chaykowski. For example with one business they actually created something in store for the video, and at an eyelash business they filmed what the before and after looked like.

“So we can actually show what that business does and how it can benefit the consumer,” said Chaykowski.

New businesses, businesses with unique items, or with deals they want to promote, can benefit a lot from this program, added Chaykowski.

Members who are interested are being asked to email membership.events@downtownmapleridge.ca or send a direct message through the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA’s social media platforms. They can also log into the Member Hub on the BIA website or simply give the BIA a call at 604-467-2420.

For more information go to downtownmapleridge.ca.

