Good Reads: Holidays at Maple Ridge library

All of the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, are starting the annual Food for Fines campaign.

Christmas is coming and the library is here for you during this busy, festive time.

Whether it is shopping, decorating, cooking, relaxing, or getting into the holiday mood, Maple Ridge Public Library has something to help you make the season more fun and relaxing (and less expensive).

You can use our accessible online version of Consumer Reports Magazine to do your research before you spend on presents for family and friends.

If you end up with some new technology as a gift, you can save yourself money by loading up with free ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and even movies and TV shows.

Rather than buying seasonal magazines about cooking and decorating, come and check out our huge selection of Christmas magazines and books to inspire your crafting and cooking.

READ ALSO: Serving local businesses.

You can also save money and give back to our community at the library. All of the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, are starting our annual Food for Fines campaign.

Until Jan. 15, you can bring in commercially packaged, non-perishable, unexpired items and FVRL will deduct $2 from your fines for every item you bring in to a maximum of $30.

Items collected will be donated to our local food bank.

Food for Fines is a good opportunity to start the new year fresh with no late fees on your library account.

This is the sixth year that FVRL has run this campaign and every year we collect more items for those in need.

According to the organization Food Banks Canada, the most needed items are: pasta; canned meat or fish; peanut or nut butters; canned goods, including soups, stews, canned or powdered milk products; canned fruits and vegetables; whole grain cereals; baby food and formula; bathroom tissue; diapers; and personal hygiene items.

Our libraries will gladly accept any of these in lieu of fines.

The library is open for most of the season, closed only on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1, and closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Jan. 31.

• To learn more about Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, call 604-467-7417 or see www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Jessica Armstrong is a

librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.