All of the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, are starting the annual Food for Fines campaign.

Good Reads: Holidays at Maple Ridge library

Annual Food for Fines campaign underway.

Christmas is coming and the library is here for you during this busy, festive time.

Whether it is shopping, decorating, cooking, relaxing, or getting into the holiday mood, Maple Ridge Public Library has something to help you make the season more fun and relaxing (and less expensive).

You can use our accessible online version of Consumer Reports Magazine to do your research before you spend on presents for family and friends.

If you end up with some new technology as a gift, you can save yourself money by loading up with free ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and even movies and TV shows.

Rather than buying seasonal magazines about cooking and decorating, come and check out our huge selection of Christmas magazines and books to inspire your crafting and cooking.

READ ALSO: Serving local businesses.

You can also save money and give back to our community at the library. All of the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, are starting our annual Food for Fines campaign.

Until Jan. 15, you can bring in commercially packaged, non-perishable, unexpired items and FVRL will deduct $2 from your fines for every item you bring in to a maximum of $30.

Items collected will be donated to our local food bank.

Food for Fines is a good opportunity to start the new year fresh with no late fees on your library account.

This is the sixth year that FVRL has run this campaign and every year we collect more items for those in need.

According to the organization Food Banks Canada, the most needed items are: pasta; canned meat or fish; peanut or nut butters; canned goods, including soups, stews, canned or powdered milk products; canned fruits and vegetables; whole grain cereals; baby food and formula; bathroom tissue; diapers; and personal hygiene items.

Our libraries will gladly accept any of these in lieu of fines.

The library is open for most of the season, closed only on Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1, and closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Jan. 31.

• To learn more about Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, call 604-467-7417 or see www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Jessica Armstrong is a

librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.

Previous story
Hundreds get a family portrait at annual event in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Parade brings Santa to Maple Ridge

Winter Fest kicks off Glow Maple Ridge season

Hundreds get a family portrait at annual event in Maple Ridge

Ninth annual Help Portrait offers donations a framed family photo

Pitt Meadows honours citizens for community service

First community service awards announced at Christmas event

Santa Train rolling into Vancouver Saturdays in December

West Coast Express arrives at stations in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows on Dec. 14

Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Ted Vanderveen disappeared in rural Maple Ridge on Nov. 28

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

BCRTC president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’ to use SkyTrain users ‘as leverage’

Flames finally beat Sockeyes for third straight win

Junior Bs acquire high scoring forward from Island team

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Vancouver City Council voted to expropriate the properties for $1 each in November

Most Read