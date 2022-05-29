Hammond Outdoor Pool opened for the season

Popular Maple Ridge recreation facility gets early start on the season

People take part in an aqua fit class at Hammond Outdoor Pool. (The News files)

The Hammond outdoor pool in Maple Ridge is now open, just in time for improving spring weather.

The pool, at 20601 Westfield Ave. in Maple Ridge, first welcomed the public back for the 2022 season on May 20.

“It’s a huge treat to be able to enjoy a pool outdoors,” said Antoinette Netty DeWit in the city’s social media announcement. “I love Hammond Pool!”

There are scheduled public swims on Saturday from 12:30 to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There are public swims with limited space again on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 5 to 7:45 p.m.

There is also drop-in length swimming on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:15 to 9 a.m., followed by aqua fitness classes.

Swimming lessons are also offered at Maple Ridge’s only outdoor pool.

For more information, people can visit mapleridge.ca, call 604-467-7322, or email prc@mapleridge.ca

The Harris Road Outdoor Pool in Pitt Meadows is open daily from July 1 to Sept. 2. Follow their page on facebook for more information.

Spray park season in Pitt Meadows runs from June to September, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., while spray parks in Maple Ridge are already opened.

