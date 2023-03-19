Honking for the holidays: Maple Ridge seniors host walker parade on St. Patrick’s Day

A group of Maple Ridge seniors proved that you’re never too old to get all dressed up and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as they participated in a walker parade out in front of the Revera Sunwood retirement facility on Friday.
Tara Brandolini, community relations manager for Revera Sunwood, explained that the residents decorated their own walkers and headed out onto the street with homemade signs asking commuters to honk for the Irish.
Following the walker parade, residents were treated to a performance by some Irish dancers.
