Horse fly masks needed for Maple Ridge therapeutic riding organization

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association needs masks to let their horses graze

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association needs fly masks for their horses. (Special to The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News)

Horses at the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association are in need of fly masks.

Currently the horses are refusing to wander out into the fields to munch on the grass because there are just too many bugs.

“The wet weather we had earlier this summer has made the fields unbearable for many of the horses at NFTRA,” read an online post by the association appealing to the public for donations.

READ MORE: Therapeutic riding association main event raises $11,000

Masks allow the horses to ignore the bugs while they eat, the post explained.

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association is a non-profit charitable organization that provides safe and professional therapeutic equine programming for children and adults who experience physical, mental, emotional or social challenges.

They conduct four annual riding sessions between eight and 13 weeks each during the summer, fall, winter and spring.

On average they serve more than 100 clients per week. An in-house horse show is held at the end of the spring session where riders showcase, in competition, what they have learned during their lessons.

Masks are approximately $40 each.

For more information call 604-462-7786 or email info@nftra.ca.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationshorsemaple ridge