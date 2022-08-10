Hot Summer Nights in Maple Ridge cancelled tonight

Last one on Aug. 17

Hot Summer Nights at the Wednesday, July 20 and 27, events. (Oliver Rathonyi-Reusz/Special to The News)

Hot Summer Nights has been cancelled this evening, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

According to a City of Maple Ridge notice, the event has been cancelled due to a risk of thunder storm activity.

Tonight’s events were supposed to take place at Alexander Robinson Elementary, and at Jordan Park at 21020 117 Ave..

Fred Armstrong with The City of Maple Ridge said between 400 to 600 people have been turning out to each event where Maple Ridge fire crews create a makeshift water spray with a fire hose and host hands-on activities for the children like the chance to operate a fire hose with the help of a firefighter.

The fire department also uses the opportunity to teach the public about heat and fire safety and do some paid-on-call recruitment.

Events have been taking place every Wednesday since July 13.

Next will be the finale on Aug. 17 at the Albion Fairgrounds Waterpark.

Crews depart the firehall at around 6:30 p.m. and, once on site, the event usually goes until about 8 p.m..

