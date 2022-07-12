Maple Ridge firefighters bring back Hot Summer Nights events

Children and big kids enjoying cold water courtesy the fire department at Tolmie Park in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Maple Ridge firefighters are bringing back the Hot Summer Nights, spraying water for local kids while meeting the public, and will bring some other city employees along for the ride.

The first event will be on Wednesday, July 13 at Fire Hall 4, at 6:30 p.m.

With the return of ‘in-person’ festivals and events, city ambassadors will join the Maple Ridge Fire Department for three Hot Summer Night events in July.

RCMP community volunteers, Community Safety Officers and Bylaw Compliance Officers will be available to answer questions regarding the city’s Community Social Safety programs. Other city ambassadors will be on hand to answer general enquiries and ensure citizens are able to connect with staff experts on other city initiatives.

The city has arranged for the ‘Big Red’s Poutine’ food truck to hand out a free serving of fresh cut french fries and water to the first 200 community members who attend each of the three events.

The dates and locations for these enhanced Hot Summer Nights visits include:

• Wednesday, July 13 at Fire Hall 4 (11240 238 St.) from 6:30-8 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 20 at Webster’s Corners (25496 Dewdney Trunk Rd.) from 6:30-8 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 27 at Laity View Elementary (21023 123 Ave.) from 6:30-8 p.m.

“Back in 2019 we held a gathering at Fire Hall 4 and Firefighters Park where our colleagues from other departments were there to answer questions and we were overwhelmed with the attendance by the neighbourhood,” said Maple Ridge Fire Chief Michael Van Dop.

“That’s the inspiration for theses upcoming visits. It’s a great opportunity to reconnect after the pandemic, visit with first responders, our partners in Community Safety and receive information on how we are working together to keep our community safe.

“Drop by for a visit, grab free french fries and take photos with the Community Safety team. Weather permitting, we will have the hoses set up to create a spray for the kids. We’ve all missed these personal interactions.”

