Indigenous society opens oasis downtown Maple Ridge

New urban garden to be a place of teaching and healing

A gathering to mark the grand opening of the Fraser River Indigenous Society’s new urban garden in the heart of downtown. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A little oasis has opened up in the heart of downtown Maple Ridge.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the Fraser River Indigenous Society officially opened a new urban garden along Selkirk Avenue, in between the BC Emergency Health Services ambulance bay and a plaza.

Ginna Berg, the society’s executive director, explained the 2,600 square foot green space in the middle of the city, will be a teaching garden, a healing garden, and a place for the community to gather around.

“It will be a little oasis in the downtown,” she said.

It does not have an official name yet, said Berg.

The project took about two years to complete, including fundraising for the project, the design phase, and construction.

About 50 people gathered in the garden for the official ceremony opening the space.

Berg was expecting about 200 people to join them during the course of the day.