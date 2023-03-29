Joe Legassic Memorial Skate raises $1,000 for Maple Ridge female hockey association

Ashley Fedyk (4th from right) organized a memorial skate at Planet Ice for her father, Joe Legassic, on March 25. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Ashley Fedyk (right) organized a memorial skate at Planet Ice for her father, Joe Legassic, on March 25. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Many members of the community showed up to the Joe Legassic Memorial Skate on March 25 in honour of the late Joe Legassic, a longtime coach for the Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Many members of the community showed up to the Joe Legassic Memorial Skate on March 25 in honour of the late Joe Legassic, a longtime coach for the Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Joe Legassic and his family continue to contribute to local women’s hockey even after his untimely passing, with more than $1,000 now going toward the Meadow Ridge Barracudas after the Joe Legassic Memorial Skate on Saturday.

Joe’s daughter, Ashley Fedyk, came in from Ontario to help organize the event, which she said was a sort of final send-off for her father, who passed away last July.

Dozens of community members showed up to pay their respects and make a donation, with the final tally being $1,035.

“The hope is to put this toward something goalie-related to get more girls interested in trying out goalie,” said Fedyk. “I played that position for many years.”

Fedyk was one of many former Barracudas players who skated on Saturday to honour her father, who served as a coach for the Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association for more than a decade.

