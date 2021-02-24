Katzie First Nation recognizes Pink Shirt Day with ‘honking’ parade

Members of Katzie First Nation got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day with honking, car decoration, and drumming. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Members of Katzie First Nation got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day with honking, car decoration, and drumming. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
A strong anti-bullying message was expressed through car artwork at the Katzie First Nation Pink Shirt Day. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)A strong anti-bullying message was expressed through car artwork at the Katzie First Nation Pink Shirt Day. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation students lined the road to cheer on the honking parade. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Katzie First Nation students lined the road to cheer on the honking parade. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

Katzie First Nation decorated their cars and took to the streets to show solidarity against bullying on Wednesday afternoon.

The tight-knit community held a ‘honking’ parade to show support for their youth in honour of Pink Shirt Day.

Chief Grace George said it was important for them to recognize the date.

“Many First Nations communities combat various acts of lateral violence within their communities,” she said.

“Our community prides ourselves in turning this impact to acts of lateral kindness.”

READ MORE: Anti-bullying message being spread at Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows schools for Pink Shirt Day

Band staff, teachers, RCMP and students at the Katzie Reserve No. 1’s temporary school all participated.

Following the parade a discussion on how to prevent bullying took part at the school, which is located in the community’s gym.

“We are grateful for awareness campaigns of this nature,” George said.

“Even though we can’t gather as we normally would, our staff have been busy trying to bring our community together in the safest way possible.”

Community engagement coordinator Natasha Cook helped organize the event.

“Last year we handed out t-shirts for Pink Shirt Day, and it was very clear our community wanted to do something more,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a bit of a damper on plans, but the band put their best foot forward with a newly established tradition.

“For our kids birthdays we started honk parades and that’s become huge, and kind of key to our Katzie culture,” Cook said. “For this parade we wanted to show our youth they have so much more support than they think they do.”

About 20 vehicles with messages like ‘Be Kind,”Love Not Hate,’ and ‘No Bully Zone,’ sent a clear message.

“We want to promote togetherness, and unity, especially during a time where we can’t gather,” Cook said.

Chief George agreed.

“As a leadership council we strive to create an environment that fosters growth, genuine happiness and acceptance,” she said.

“We should always be respectful, no matter what. That’s who we are as Katzie First Nation people.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationsmaple ridgePink Shirt DayPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bouquets for Baba bringing joy to Maple Ridge residents in end-of-life care

Just Posted

Members of Katzie First Nation got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day with honking, car decoration, and drumming. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation recognizes Pink Shirt Day with ‘honking’ parade

Community rallies together to promote anti-bullying message

City council reviewed the Growing Together report, and its vision for downtown Maple Ridge.
Pocket parks, walkability, safety are highlights of Maple Ridge downtown vision

Homelessness and crime could undermine vision for city says Robson

Discover Camping reservation service opens March 8 for the 2021 camping season. (The News files)
Camping reservations for B.C. parks opens March 8

Busy season expected again this year for Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

More affordable rental housing is needed in Maple Ridge says a city report. (Black Press Media files)
Report calls for more affordable housing for seniors and families in Maple Ridge

BC Housing conducting virtual dialogue sessions for Maple Ridge residents

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
TransLink slow to reveal crucial details about ransomware attack, says union

Union says company took months to admit what info was stolen, including SIN and bank account details

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Most Read