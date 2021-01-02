Kindergarten kids share favourite Christmas memories

A group of young students from Whonnock Elementary share their thoughts and art this holiday season

Zachary: My favourite Christmas memory is decorating the tree.

Kindergarten students at Whonnock Elementary share best recollections of the holiday season, complete with art and a written explanation.

These are students in Jacqueline Baldwin’s class.

Daniel: My favourite Christmas memory is having Santa visit and bring me a present.

Frankie: My favourite Christmas memory is a lot of love and decorating the tree.

Hanna: My favourite Christmas memory is decorating the Christmas tree.

Oliver: My favourite Christmas memory is having Santa go around and around to all the houses and then coming to my house.

Silas: My favourite Christmas memory is making a gingerbread house.

Lily: My favourite Christmas memory is when I give presents to people. I like to give presents.

Stella: My favourite Christmas memory is playing with my cousins at their house and sharing with them.

Arlo: My favourite Christmas memory is spending time with my cousins.

Jose: My favourite Christmas memory is going bike riding.

Bowen: My favourite Christmas memory is opening a present from Santa.