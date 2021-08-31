Maple Ridge artist brightens up a smashed-in storefront with her art

Mardecus Hair Studio got new artwork to cover-up the boarded up front windows. (Michele Rae/Special to The News)

Mardecus Hair Studio in Maple Ridge has a bright, colourful new storefront, albeit temporary.

On Monday, Aug. 30, local artist Gabrielle Vaughn started working on the mural for the hair studio at 206 Street and Lougheed Highway, to cover up the boarded up studio-front. Earlier in August, a car had smashed into the front windows of the store, while a client was sitting in the front foyer. The car-driver who crashed through, just missed the client by inches and while no one got hurt, the crash damaged the entire front windows.

Owner Michele Rae then put a call out for artists to help her spruce up the storefront so people know they are open for business, and also so she is able to spin something tragic into something positive.

“I just wanted to turn a negative situation into something positive, and I wanted something bright, colourful,” said Rae.

Vaughn, a local artist, reached out to Rae and showed her portfolio, and offered to volunteer her creativity and time.

“Maple Ridge actually has so many good artists, especially good women artists. The community and the city need to take advantage of all this talent we have locally,” said Vaughn, grateful for the opportunity she got.

Vaughn specializes in pop art surrealism and that kind of work “spoke to” Rae.

“This is going to be so good for the salon. I am hoping to later take this down when the windows come in, and incorporate it inside the studio,” said Rae.

