Maple Ridge artist showcases surreal artwork at Chinese Cultural Centre Museum

Until Aug. 23, visitors to the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver can see vivid displays of surreal artwork created by Maple Ridge artist Vladimir Kolosov.
This solo exhibition is Kolosov’s third show at the cultural centre, with this newest one celebrating the recent release of his fine art album.
“It is difficult to find the exhibiting space that meets requested standards in Vancouver, so I’m happy to have this opportunity,” said Kolosov.
As part of this exhibition, which is entitled ‘Vladimir Kolosov: Through The Looking Glass’, Kolosov takes a look back on his 48 years in the fine arts community.
“Every piece is specific to me,” said Kolosov. “I look through the prism of my perceptions and ideas, and each time express my attitude to the topic on which I’m working.”
This is his first public exhibit since January 2020, and has required a great mental toll, according to Kolosov.
“Creating an artwork requires great emotional and physical effort. When something goes wrong, it can lead to a nervous breakdown, with subsequent analysis and rethinking of the entire work,” said Kolosov.
While this solo exhibit is underway, Kolosov is already preparing for his next exhibit, which will be sometime in September.
“There will be an ongoing theme I started several years ago directly related to the British Columbia Indigenous culture and heritage, unique spirit, and beauty,” said Kolosov.
This exhibit will continue to be available at the cultural centre until Aug. 23. More information can be found at https://www.cccvan.com/.
