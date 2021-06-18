Maple Ridge author shares real-life story to inspire women in business

Maple Ridge author Tiffany-Ann Bottcher is one of 21 authors whose real-life stories are featured in the new book Women in Business in a Changing World. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge author has shared her perspective in a new book about women in business – a collaboration of real-life stories written by women, for women.

Women in Business in a Changing World features the stories of 21 authors, three of them hailing from Maple Ridge.

One of the authors, Tiffany-Ann Bottcher, is a long-time Maple Ridge resident, who not only grew up in the community, but is now raising her family here. The mother of three is a full-time business coach and blogger, who spent nearly a decade in corporate finance and technology.

She has worked as: a financial controller focusing on key data metrics and building processes; a director of operations guiding revenue growth and team performance; a vice president of corporate development, leading acquisitions, mergers, and systems development; and a vice president of finance and technology, unleashing growth in systems, integration, automation, and optimization.

She is also author of the blog The Mom Who Wants It All that documents her life with her three children and husband.

Her experience has taught her that people working together with technology can create a, “values-based, people-first culture” that can ultimately accomplish nearly anything.

Women in Business in a Changing World is the ninth book in the bestselling series by women’s empowerment organization WOW Woman of Worth.

WOW founder, Christine Awram, explained the authors in the book had a choice before them even before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“To let themselves be overwhelmed by challenges, or to shift their perspectives and evolve,” she said.

“Our world is ALWAYS changing, and one of the biggest secrets to success is learning how to lean into change for powerful creativity and growth. Despite incredible odds, these courageous authors have done exactly that,” added Awram, noting that she is overwhelmed at what the authors of the book have been able to do as professionals, leaders, and writers.

“Resources created by women to empower other women couldn’t be more essential right now,” she said.

WOW Woman of Worth was started in 2004 and is an organization where woman can make connections, attend events and training programs, collaborate, and celebrate with each other.

The collaborative books were launched in 2017 to provide a platform for everyday women to share stories that matter.

An online book launch for Women in Business in a Changing World will be taking place Tuesday, June 22.

All royalties from the launch will be donated to support charities that educate and empower women and girls, providing them with a hand-up rather than a hand-out.

To join the launch go to awomanofworth.com or check out their Facebook page.

