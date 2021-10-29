Maple Ridge businesses to participate in Pumpkin Carving contest

Community members can vote for the best decorations until Halloween night

People will also have a chance to win a gift basket. (Black Press Media file)

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (BIA), will be hosting a business pumpkin carving contest this Halloween.

The event will have participating businesses display carved pumpkins that will be up for voting. Community can vote for the pumpkins in stores or even online.

“We are so excited to bring back this event so the businesses can show off their carving talents!” said the event announcement.

The contest will run from Oct. 29 to 31.

To vote, people are encouraged to visit the Shop Maple Ridge Facebook & Instagram pages, and voting would mean people’s likes and comments.

ALSO READ: Halloween displays light up the night in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

People will also have a chance to win a gift basket. To be entered for this prize, people will need to take a selfie with any or all jack-o-lanterns at the participating business, tag @shopmapleridge, and post publicly. People can also email their entries to inquiries@downtownmapleridge.ca.

Contest will close on Halloween night at 11:59 p.m.

A full list of participating businesses can be found on: www.downtownmapleridge.ca.

ALSO READ: Concert takes on the eerie melodies of Halloween horrors