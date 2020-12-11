Maple Ridge children’s author examines the issue of bullying

My Dragon Doesn’t Want To Wear Shoes is the third book by Ligia Carvalho

A Maple Ridge children’s author has released a new book tackling the issue of bullying.

My Dragon Doesn’t Want To Wear Shoes is the third book by Ligia Carvalho, published Nov. 18.

The story is about a stubborn little dragon named Freddy that refuses to wear his green shoes because his friends make fun of him. Freddy has to deal with his lack of self-confidence and learn how to stand up for his choices.

Carvalho believes it is important to discuss with children the issues of bullying and self-confidence at an early age.

“Little kids learn through association,” explained Carvalho.

The book highlights common situations that can happen in any school, when little kids can make fun of each other for simple reasons, noted the author.

“I am sure many kids can relate to Freddy’s story and I really hope they can see how being confident in yourself can turn things around,” said Carvalho.

The book also includes activities to help parents talk about bullying with their children.

Carvalho’s first book, Max Loves Cupcakes, was published in 2017, launching her writing career.

In 2018, she released her second book, Grandma is a Star – a book about grief for kids.

Carvalho was born in Brazil and has lived in Canada since 2009.

She is currently studying business writing and works as a freelance writer.

She is also the mother of three young boys and enjoys travelling and reading as much as she can.

My Dragon Doesn’t Want To Wear Shoes is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Friesenpress Bookstore.



