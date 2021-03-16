Maple Ridge Community Foundation selling coffee for a good cause

Getting a caffeine fix for a good cause has never been easier.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is holding their first ever Community Coffee Campaign.

It is being billed by the foundation as “the fundraiser for tired people that love coffee and their community”.

READ MORE: Community foundation gala and trivia nights on tap – from home

Until Wednesday, March 31, bags of custom roasted coffee beans are for sale by the foundation that will include delivery anywhere in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Mission, Tri Cities or Langley.

Deliveries will take place on Saturday, April 3.

Coffee can be delivered outside these areas as well by Canada Post for an additional fee.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge COY award named in youth advocate’s memory

Each 454 gram bag is $20. Choose from dark, light, medium or decaf – and there is even a bag of premium hot chocolate for children. They are custom blends designed by Global Coffee Fundraising for the foundation.

And when you purchase four bags, the fifth one is free with the coupon code MRCF.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation was established in 1976 and manages a permanent endowment to respond to emerging and changing community needs. It accumulates capital through gifts from individuals, families, and businesses.

The annual investment income on this capital is granted to charitable organizations in Maple Ridge that address needs in education, health, recreation, the environment and the arts.

To order go to globalcoffeefundraising.ca/mrcf/ or call 604-618-6085.

coffeemaple ridge