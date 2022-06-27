Maple Ridge country artist flying high with new release

Upcoming country music artist Kassandra Clack of Maple Ridge just released her latest single, Airplane Champagne. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge country artist is soaring through the clouds after her performance at Canadian Music Week in Toronto and the release of her new single.

Kassandra Clack just released her new track called Airplane Champagne, produced by Dan Swinimer, who is also producer for artists Madeline Merlo and JoJo Mason.

The single is off her upcoming debut album that is set to be released in the fall.

“This all season-getaway anthem is inspired by the love in my life,” explained Clack to The News.

“The song has influences of a pop groove with southern instrumentation, and offers a feeling of vibrancy in the lyrics that a loving escape can be harnessed any day of the week,” described Clack of the track written by Sony’s Karen Kosowski, Emma-Lee and Femke Weidema.

Clack hopes listeners are swept up by a wave of joy and romantic energy when they hear the song.

“I hope that they listen and it takes them to cloud nine, whether they’re listening from the airport en route to listening from their couch at home,” she said.

Clack, who grew up in Abbotsford and Mission before moving to Maple Ridge at the age of 21, always had a passion for country music. Her parents were both musical, described by Clack as “natural songbirds”. Her mother taught her the piano, the first instrument she ever learned. She also plays guitar and, “could probably kick a drum if someone in your band bailed.”

She said her success today is due to her tunnel-vision.

“I learned really quickly that I needed to become absolutely obsessed with my craft. That involves learning about how to adapt within the new model of the industry, networking, writing, playing live, literally everything I can sponge up I do,” said the country singer/songwriter.

Her releases Buy My Own Beer, Stolen, and Are You with Me, were all added to SiriusXM’s country rotation. In 2021, Buy My Own Beer made its way to Yangaroo/DMDS’ Top 5 Country Downloaded and Most Active Indie charts. She has also been featured coast to coast on CBC Country Radio, JRFM, and Country 93.3 FM.

Clack was a semi-finalist in the BC Canadian Music Week Jim Beam Talent Search, and although she didn’t win, she was invited to the festival’s showcase in Toronto on June 8, where she performed.

“I owe so much of my exposure to the Jim Beam/Canadian Music Week Experience and to the team that assisted in putting my band together remotely from here in B.C.,” said Clack. ” My vocal producer Roberta Michele jumped in for background vocals, styling, film footage and photography! Friends of mine even came into town to watch me play. Seriously, a night for the books.”

Clack loves the country music genre because of the broad, wide-scope of opportunity it offers for new sounds, new collaborations, new stories, and styles.

Next on her radar is the release of her debut album and a spring/summer tour in 2023.

“I am so excited to be in the midst of booking shows in the Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge neighborhood,” she said, adding that if there is an event with room for a “local country gal”, to drop her a line.

Clack’s upcoming shows will be announced via her Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok accounts.

For more information about Clack go to kassandraclack.com.

