Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge friends create gingerbread church for local retirement residence

Church stands about 70 centimetres tall from the base to the tip of cross on the steeple

A pair of gingerbread enthusiasts were the designers, creators and builders of a 70 centimetre tall gingerbread church now decorating the front foyer of Sunwood Retirement Residence.

Sheila Diebel, who works at the retirement residence in maintenance, and her friend of more than 20 years, Claudette Schulte, decided to team up after Diebel was approached by management of the home when they found out she had experience in gingerbread art.

Diebel started out simply making cookies.

“I never really got into it at all except when I met Claudette. I always thought, wow, that looks so fun and good,” explained Diebel.

Schulte already had a number of years experience. She used to make them with her children when they were little and the gingerbread houses gradually got better and better.

In 2012, the pair entered Vancouver’s Hyatt Regency Gingerbread Lane competition and created a train station to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

RELATED: Gingerbread house auction to benefit abused children in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Since then the pair had been looking forward to an opportunity to do another project together.

“We’ve always wanted to do a church, so we thought it would be a great project for here,” said Schulte, who also lives across the street from the seniors home,

They started the project in late October and spent one day a week for seven weeks working on it.

On the first day they met they researched an image online, determined the dimensions and constructed a usable template using foam board.

The following week they shaped all the little characters seen around the church grounds using ingredients paid for by executive director Kathleen Nicholles. White gum paste was used to shape the choir characters: the grandpa and child, the snowman, toboggan and the dog and ball. Sugar cones were covered with green Royal Icing to create the pine trees and wreaths. For the shrubs the pair coated bran cereal with white chocolate candy melts that they coloured green.

Candy melts were also used for the cross on top of the steeple. It was poured into a mold with gold sugar sprinkled into embossed grooves to give it an antique look.

RELATED: Hospital Foundation initiative makes sure long-term care patients have gift to unwrap on Christmas morning

For day three the pair hand-painted the figures and created the sign that adorns the front of the church that says Merry Christmas Sunwood. They swirled black food colouring into gum paste, then imprinted it with a stone pattern using an impression mat. The wooden posts holding the sign are cinnamon sticks.

On day four, Diebel and Schulte baked the walls of the building – making sure the openings for doors and windows were accurate before the items were placed in the oven. They also shaped the bell out of gum paste.

The final baking day took place a week later for the belfry and spire pieces, and they also painted the walls and roof of the church. Additional details were added to the trees and wreaths.

On day six the team assembled the church using Royal Icing and large stick pins. Lighting for the stained glass windows, made by melting crushed hard candy, was taped in place. Once the walls of the building were put together, the pair attached the two large roof slabs, and the cross was set into a base of white chocolate, and placed on top of the spire using Royal Icing. Then they landscaped the rest of the platform.

On the final day, the watchtower and belfry pieces were attached to the roof ,and garlands were piped onto the window sills, the front and back of the church, and on top of the sign posts.

The final piece was about 70 centimetres tall from the base to the top of the cross. The roof width was about 45 centimetres.

All their knowledge has been gleaned from watching YouTube videos or by trial and error.

“And just getting creative yourself,” said Schulte.

“And you do,” added Diebel.

“You start going crazy because it’s so much fun,” she added.

They said the most fun part of the project was making all of the different characters.

They spent around 115 hours in total on the gingerbread church.

Both would love to work on another project for the retirement centre next year again.

“We just laugh so much, especially when you’re making the little characters,” said Schulte, referring with love to figurines that ended up with lopsided mouths or eyes that were crossed.

It’s also very therapeutic, she said, giving the friends a chance to spend time together and do something they both love.

They delivered the church to the Sunwood on Nov. 30 and the response, they said, was overwhelming.

Residents immediately wanted to have their pictures taken with it.

“It was just so gratifying,” said Schulte.

It’s a pleasure to feel useful and to do something that’s bringing others some joy. Especially this year,” said Schulte.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmasmaple ridgeSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Claudette Schulte and Sheila Diebel built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Previous story
Christmas Haven delivering this Christmas Eve across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Claudette Schulte, left, and Sheila Diebel, built a gingerbread church to raise the spirits of the residents at Sunwood Retirement Residence over the holiday season. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge friends create gingerbread church for local retirement residence

Church stands about 70 centimetres tall from the base to the tip of cross on the steeple

Marilynn McDonald, left, and Vicki Laleune, volunteers with Christmas Haven wrap presents. (Christina Waschko/Special to The News)
Christmas Haven delivering this Christmas Eve across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Christmas Haven provides Christmas dinner and gifts for those in need

(flickr/Jose Navarro)
Recruiting a new team to help those struggling with mental illness

Maple Ridge man leading Fraser Health’s efforts in his hometown

Maple Ridge city hall. (News Files)
Maple Ridge council approves updated zoning bylaw

City’s current zoning bylaw has been in place since 1985

Foundation donor, Judy Denham designed all the ornaments for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s Share the Love: Adopt a Resident initiative. (Special to The News)
Hospital Foundation initiative makes sure long-term care patients have gift to unwrap on Christmas morning

Residents at Maple Ridge’s Baillie House benefit from Share the Love: Adopt a Resident program

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey mayor ‘nullifying’ public’s voice by rejigging city committees, councillor charges

‘This is disgraceful,’ Brenda Locke says. ‘This is tragic for our city, I think’

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive Moderna vaccine doses before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

A kitten plays with the drawstrings on a sweatshirt as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
‘Low-intensity’ indoor fitness OK under B.C.’s revised COVID-19 orders

Light weightlifting, pilates, hatha yoga, low-intensity barre classes

A sailor is missing from HMCS Winnipeg, which was headed back to Esquimalt after deployments in the Asia-Pacific region. (Twitter/HMCS Winnipeg)
Sailor missing, possibly fell overboard from Navy vessel returning to B.C., military says

Search underway for Duane Earle, missing since Monday

Native American actress Stefany Mathias poses for a photo in Vernon, British Columbia Canada on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020. ABC’s “Big Sky” is struggling to address Native American criticism of the drama series. Mathias was hired for the role and asked to act as a consultant, which she said included reviewing set decorations. (Tony Butler via AP)
‘Big Sky’ stumbles in addressing Native American criticism

The quick turnaround for episodic TV makes revisions possible but not advisable

Most Read