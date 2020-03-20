Veterans chat in front of legion before 2019 Remembrance Day parade in Maple Ridge. Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS

Maple Ridge Legion branch closed due to COVID-19 risk

Sunday’s general meeting is cancelled

The Royal Canadian Legion, Maple Ridge Branch No. 88 has closed it’s doors indefinitely as of Wednesday, March 18.

With a clientele that trends towards the high risk ages for the virus, the community gathering space felt it had no choice.

“The safety and well-being of our members, guests and that of our staff is our number one priority,” a notice on their website said.

READ MORE: Legion acknowledges RCMP century anniversary with special offer

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we’ve made the decision to close our branch temporarily in an effort to keep our community safe until further notice.”

A general meeting for Sunday, March 22 is also cancelled for the time being.


