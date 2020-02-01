Provincial legion acknowledges RCMP century anniversary with special offer

Pitt Meadows mayor talks of long standing relationship between police and the legion

The BC/Yukon Royal Canadian Legion are acknowledging their brothers and sisters in public service with a special offer this weekend.

According to a Jan. 30 news release, the veterans service organization will mark the century anniversary of the RCMP by offering a complimentary one-year membership to first-time, serving and retired RCMP.

“For the last 100 years, members of the RCMP have faithfully served in our communities, risking their lives every single day in order to keep our province and territory safe. It is because of sacrifices like these that the Legion continues to exist today,” the release said.

READ MORE: B.C.-wide RCMP Appreciation Day campaign going national

Pitt Meadows mayor Bill Dingwall spent his entire professional career with the RCMP and was able to speak to the connection between the legion and the Mounties.

“There’s been long-standing good relationships with legions right across this country because we come from the same public services type of organization; they’re military and we’re policing and first responders.

He pointed out Remembrance Day as an example of a meaningful collaboration between the legion and police forces in Canada.

“We support those who risk their lives for public safety,” he said.

The services and support offered at the legion can be of great help to RCMP officers, Dingwall added.

“One of the important things for police officers is to stay healthy, both physically and mentally so if you have opportunities to improve one of those or both of those, then it benefits all of us,” he said.

“In my experience, over the years many RCMP and police officers have taken advantage of legion facilities. They always have meat draws and reasonably priced meals to help support vets as well with their families, so for many years police have been enjoying their relationship with legions across the country.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge legion president dies

Val MacGregor, the president of the BC/ Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, breaks down the latest offer.

“This year, as a show of our appreciation, we are offering a one-year free membership to serving and retired RCMP who are joining the legion for the first-time,” he said.

“Membership includes a warm community welcome, access to member benefits, and a one-year subscription to Legion Magazine.”

Serving and retired RCMP members joining the Royal Canadian Legion for the first- time are eligible to register online for their free one-year membership by going to https://legion.ca/join-us/free-membership-caf-rcmp.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships

Most Read