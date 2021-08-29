Maple Ridge library giving away Summer Reading Club medals

Maple Ridge Public Library supervisor Liza Morris, with the medal that will be handed out to young readers. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Maple Ridge Public Library is giving away medals for its Summer Reading club participants and this year, participants will get to pick the medals themselves at the library.

The library held the summer reading club this year with the theme “Crack the Case”. The library forged a partnership with Beanstack, an app to track summer reading. Participants were able to sign up, log their daily reading, earn badges and entries for prize draws, said supervisor Liza Morris.

“From what we have heard, they have loved the app – it was easy and fun to use and it is probably something we will have around in the future. It was also great to have our four summer reading club entertainers even though it was online, it was great to be able to do it at all,” Morris said.

This year, the library had magician Leif David, Haida storyteller Kung Jaadee, ventriloquist Kellie Haines, and Professor Wow and The Invisible World of Science as the summer club entertainers.

The library is now asking the reading club participants to come to the library this year to pick up their medals. Unlike previous years, there won’t be a medal ceremony but children will still be able to pick up their medals at the library.

“This year there will be no wait, kids can come up to the upstairs desk, and get their medal presented to them by staff during library hours,” Morris explained.

They are also seeking feedback from patrons over this year’s summer reading club. They said in a tweet, “We hope you enjoyed Summer Reading Club 2021: Crack the Case! If you participated in any of our reading clubs this year, we want to hear from you. This survey is for kids, teens and adults. Complete one survey per family: http://bit.ly/fvrlsrc2021”

The library is expanding its hours gradually and is all set to get back to its normal hours of operation during weekdays, starting Sept. 13. The library is currently only open until 5 p.m. on weekdays but will extend its hours to remain open until 8 p.m.

“It has been great! I think families are just happy to get back to the library and start to get back to normal. Reading books, taking out books for their kids, doing inter-library passive activities, getting reading records, signing up for the summer reading club app, it has all had such a positive response from parents. We are hearing how they are just glad to progressively keep getting closer to the way things were done previously,” said Morris.

