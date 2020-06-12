Author Gwynne Dyer will speak – remotely – to library users next week. (Black Press Media files)

Maple Ridge library takes Never Waste a Crisis presentation online

Journalist and public speaker Gwynne Dyer was set to talk in Maple Ridge last month

Author, historian, and independent journalist Gwynne Dyer was set supposed to talk at the Maple Ridge library in late April, but that session – along with many others – was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Well, a new date – next week – has been set for his presentation – albeit remotely this time around, said community librarian Liza Morris.

“The last time he did an FVRL talk was at Maple Ridge public library on May 24, 2017. It was a sold out event with over 200 people attending from all over the Lower Mainland,” she explained.

RELATED: FVRL Express launches Monday

This time around, he’s presenting a FVRL exclusive presentation called Never Waste a Crisis: COVID-19, Populism and the Future.

Dyer will be looking at the rise of populism and explain how Donald Trump came to power as a result of jobs lost to automation.

Will the huge loss of jobs due to coronavirus make societies start looking at basic income as a way of dealing with social inequality?

Dyer is a London-based independent Canadian journalist, syndicated columnist, and military historian.

He is a respected storyteller and independent voice on a range of global issues, Morris said.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

In 2010, he was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada.

This 45-minute presentation will be available online for a limited time only.

People can view it any time from 7 p.m., Thursday, June 18 and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/readlearnplay

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FraserValleyLibrary

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Valley Regional Librarymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rising demand for blood ushers in National Blood Donor Week, June 8 to 14

Just Posted

Maple Ridge library takes Never Waste a Crisis presentation online

Journalist and public speaker Gwynne Dyer was set to talk in Maple Ridge last month

Three Ramblers run and jump their way to track and field scholarships

Maple Ridge Secondary’s Aiden Grout, Alina Olson, and Nico Aron will represent the Ridge in college

LETTER: Thanks Alexa for your kindness and cleaning

A rural Maple Ridge resident is grateful to another who scrubbed a pair of neighbourhood mailboxes

Hoops reopened, spray parks coming soon in Maple Ridge

The city also looks at when it can open Hammond Pool and the leisure centre

Pitt Meadows re-opens city hall for taxes only

Municipal offices will be open from June 15 to July 3 only for grants and payments

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Vancouver Pride isn’t ‘going away from their roots’ in parade police ban: Surrey Mountie

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko says she is ‘disheartened’ about decision

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Aldergrove fuel firm fined $200,000 over federal gas tank regulations

The company entered a guilty plea for five counts under federal law

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

COLUMN: Fraser Valley lawyers warn ‘numerous criminal matters dangle on the precipice of oblivion’

Letter signed by 20 defence lawyers to provincial government says COVID-19 court delays need to end

Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic

Crash site just before Bradner Road, emergency crews blocking left lane

Most Read