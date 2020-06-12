Maple Ridge library takes Never Waste a Crisis presentation online

Journalist and public speaker Gwynne Dyer was set to talk in Maple Ridge last month

Author, historian, and independent journalist Gwynne Dyer was set supposed to talk at the Maple Ridge library in late April, but that session – along with many others – was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Well, a new date – next week – has been set for his presentation – albeit remotely this time around, said community librarian Liza Morris.

“The last time he did an FVRL talk was at Maple Ridge public library on May 24, 2017. It was a sold out event with over 200 people attending from all over the Lower Mainland,” she explained.

RELATED: FVRL Express launches Monday

This time around, he’s presenting a FVRL exclusive presentation called Never Waste a Crisis: COVID-19, Populism and the Future.

Dyer will be looking at the rise of populism and explain how Donald Trump came to power as a result of jobs lost to automation.

Will the huge loss of jobs due to coronavirus make societies start looking at basic income as a way of dealing with social inequality?

Dyer is a London-based independent Canadian journalist, syndicated columnist, and military historian.

He is a respected storyteller and independent voice on a range of global issues, Morris said.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

In 2010, he was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada.

This 45-minute presentation will be available online for a limited time only.

People can view it any time from 7 p.m., Thursday, June 18 and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/readlearnplay

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FraserValleyLibrary

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Valley Regional Librarymaple ridge