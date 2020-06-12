Maple Ridge library takes Never Waste a Crisis presentation online

Author, historian, and independent journalist Gwynne Dyer was set supposed to talk at the Maple Ridge library in late April, but that session – along with many others – was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Well, a new date – next week – has been set for his presentation – albeit remotely this time around, said community librarian Liza Morris.
“The last time he did an FVRL talk was at Maple Ridge public library on May 24, 2017. It was a sold out event with over 200 people attending from all over the Lower Mainland,” she explained.
This time around, he’s presenting a FVRL exclusive presentation called Never Waste a Crisis: COVID-19, Populism and the Future.
Dyer will be looking at the rise of populism and explain how Donald Trump came to power as a result of jobs lost to automation.
Will the huge loss of jobs due to coronavirus make societies start looking at basic income as a way of dealing with social inequality?
Dyer is a London-based independent Canadian journalist, syndicated columnist, and military historian.
He is a respected storyteller and independent voice on a range of global issues, Morris said.
In 2010, he was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada.
This 45-minute presentation will be available online for a limited time only.
People can view it any time from 7 p.m., Thursday, June 18 and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/readlearnplay
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FraserValleyLibrary
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReadLearnPlay
