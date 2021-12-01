Maple Ridge man loses his money in AirPod transaction

Local roofing company comes to his aid

A local roofing company has come to the aid of a 23-year-old Maple Ridge man and his mother who were cheated out of $150 after making a bad purchase off of a person selling Apple AirPods on Facebook Marketplace.

Kestin Webster wanted third generation Apple AirPods for Christmas. But once his mother, Nicole Alvernaz discovered how much they cost, they decided to see if they could find a pair for sale online.

And they did find somebody who was selling the ear phones for “ALOT” cheaper, said Alvernaz.

So Webster met the man and checked the serial number of the gadget on the Apple Store site to make sure the item was legitimate. When the earphones checked out he went to pay the seller.

However, at some point as Webster was getting his money out the man switched the AirPods.

“So when Kestin got home he tried to connect them but they wouldn’t. He then checked the serial number and it was completely different. It was then he called me to tell me they were fake,” explained Alvernaz.

“It just saddens me that someone would do this. It’s not like I can just go out and try and find another cheap pair of AirPods,” said Alvernaz in a post on a private Facebook group, in a warning to others.

But then Clayton Gagnon with Whonnock Roofing stepped in. After he saw Alvernaz’s online post, he decided to purchase a brand new pair of AirPods for Webster.

And Gagnon hand-delivered them personally.

“Quite a few people reached out wanting to send money or help in someway and it just made my heart so happy. I feel beyond blessed to live in such an amazing neighborhood where people truly care,” said Alvernaz.

