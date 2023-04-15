Maple Ridge photographer offers services to help horse

Yanique Lamers is offering her photographic services after losing a foal at birth and now having to raise money to cover the cost of the vet bill for her mare Rheas. (Yanique Lamers Facebook/Special to The News)

A woman in Whonnock is facing a $4,000 vet bill after her horse went into labour prematurely and is now facing a uterine infection.

To top it off Yanique Lamers, owner of Rheas, lost the foal, which, she said, had to be physically removed at a veterinarian facility in Abbotsford.

Rheas went into labour on April 10 and is still at Agwest Veterinary and will be there until the uterine infection is resolved.

Now the horse owner has to raise $4,000 quickly and is offering her family photography services to the community.

She is offering 30 minute fast shoots for $65 in her Maple Ridge studio.

“Your shoot can be Boudoir, Couples, Mommy and Me, Artistic Portrait, Maternity, Lifestyle Newborn or Small Family,” she said in her plea online.

Included in the price are 15 edited images delivered through an online gallery.

Those interested in helping her out can book a shoot at ravenandlace.mypixieset.com and in the booking form mention “For Rhea”.

