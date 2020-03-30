A person views the paintings on display at Vicuna Art Studio during the 21st annual Art Studio Tour last year. (THE NEWS-files)

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on hold

Event was scheduled for May 9 and 10

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour has been postponed until further notice.

The decision was made last week by the Art Studio Tour board of directors.

“It seems like everything will be on hold for a while,” said Dhanha Lee, director of the Vicuna Art Studio for artists with special needs.

READ MORE: Thousands flock to Art Studio Tour this Mother’s Day weekend

Every year the tour takes place on the Mother’s Day weekend, May 9 and 10 this year.

Last year more than 40 artists and art groups in 27 studios, galleries and host businesses took part in the 21st annual event.

Visitors can expect to see paintings in all mediums, functional pottery, ceramic sculptures, jewellery, sculpture, paper arts, functional art, mosaics, and more

It attracts about 1,500 visitors each year.

 

