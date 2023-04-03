Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents bring Steel Magnolias production to life

Heartache and triumph over life’s tragedies bond a group of women in a small Southern town

Karen Street and Ashlyn O’Shea star in Theatre in the Country’s production of Steel Magnolias as M’Lynn and Shelby. (Theatre in the Country/Special to The News)

The tight bond of a group of friends in a small Southern town in the U.S.A. is tested when one of them dies in the beloved play Steel Magnolias being put on by Theatre in the Country.

A play that is being brought to life by Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents who fill key positions both on and off the stage.

Set in the late 1980’s, costume designers Shelley Boe and Shannon Pauls worked hard to create clothing for this unique group of characters.

Technical director, Graham Coates, is in his 11th year with the company, and will be overseeing the technical team who will be the ones running lights, and producing sound effects and audio for the show.

Set creator Elliot Morrison oversaw the building and creation of Truvy’s Beauty Shop – set in all its bright florals and mauve trims.

And actor Jason Boe is the only male presence in the play as the local radio announcer who chimes in throughout the story to provide local information and colour.

The play is based on the author, Robert Harling’s, own life experience as he watched his sister deal with the devastating impact of diabetes.

”It is a wonderful comic-drama that takes the audience on a journey into the lives of remarkable women as they confront each other and share triumphs and tragedies,” said Reg Parks, artistic director with the theatrical company.

“He (Harling) felt it was important to show how the people in his play used humour and light-heartedness to cope with the seriousness of the underlying circumstances just as his own family had done,” Parks explained.

Steel Magnolias first hit the stage in 1987, starting off-Broadway at the WPA Theatre, before moving to Broadway that same year.

In 1989 there was a film version starring Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Daryl Hannah and Dolly Parton – who took the story worldwide.

Most recently it was made into a film with Queen Latifah leading an all-star cast of black women.

“This play is an actor’s dream, with deeply felt characters and a real sense of joy in the face of pain that helps us discover the humanity in each of,” noted Parks. One of the key lines, he said, is from Shelby’s character that puts the show’s values front and centre – “I’d rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special.”

Tickets are on sale for Theatre in the Country’s production of Steel Magnolias which will be running from Wednesday, April 12 until Saturday, April 29.

The show can be seen by itself or with a dinner buffet.

A 10 per cent discount is offered for Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday matinee shows.

Theatre in the Country is located at 5708 Glover Rd. in Langley.

For more information go to theatreinthecountry.com or call 604-259-9737.