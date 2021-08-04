Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows seniors centres back to pre-pandemic operations

95 per cent of programs available – at full capacity

As of Aug. 3 both the Pitt Meadows and the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centres will be running at pre-pandemic operation levels.

About 95 per cent of the programs that were available pre-COVID will be available to clients – and all classes will be at regular capacity.

“We’re going back to pre-COVID days which is great,” said Maria Perretta, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

“We’re super excited about that,” she added.

Both centres are open from 9-3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The amount of people will be increased in all of their fitness classes, card games and scrabble are returning, and the dining room room is open – at 50 per cent capacity until September. Coffee shops will be open from 9-11:15 a.m. from Monday to Friday.

And, programs are reverting back to drop-in, unless they were always a pre-registered class.

Karaoke, ukulele, and Silvertones are not able to return currently because of current COVID-19 guidelines.

Masks are not mandatory in either facility, however people are encouraged to continue to wear them.

“Most of our members have been happy to do so. It’s about looking out for their peers as well as themselves so we’ve kind of continued to have that in place, although it is not mandatory,” noted Perretta.

Staff will continue to monitor who is in the building at any given time and those entering the building will still be expected to sanitize their hands.

Increased building sanitization will also continue.

People will still be encouraged to maintain social distancing and not to congregate in the main hall.

Perretta said, they are “cautiously optimistic” and will continue watching the COVID-case numbers.

“We’re still keeping an eye on that. If things are not looking good, we will look at possibly reverting back to what we need to do make it safe for people. We’re taking it day by day,” she said.

For a full schedule go to rmssseniors.org.

