An outdoor concert will be taking place for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

An outdoor concert will be taking place for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Outdoor concerts permitted to celebrate Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts will feature live music and an end of event take away treat

Get the toes tapping as the Seniors Week Outdoor Concert has been given the green light after province-wide COVID-19 restrictions were eased on Tuesday, May 25.

On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that up to 50 people are now allowed at an outdoor gathering, such as a small concert, as long as there is a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

So, in honour of Seniors Week there will be an outdoor concert from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, in the parking lot outside the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre at 12150 224 Street.

READ MORE: Plenty to do for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

And in Pitt Meadows from 2-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre at19065 119b Avenue.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows seniors enjoy outdoor dance party for Seniors Week in 2020

The concert will have live music. Participants need to bring their own chairs and will be socially distanced throughout the lot. Masks are recommended.

And at the end of the event a small take-away refreshment will be given to each participant.

Reservations are required.

Call 604-467-4993 for the Maple Ridge event or 604-457-4771 for the Pitt Meadows event.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSeniors

Previous story
Photos of Fabulous seniors wanted for contest
Next story
Maple Ridge veterans org pres says litter in front of club ‘disrepectful’

Just Posted

Army Navy Air Force Veterans in Canada Maple Ridge Unit #379 president Robert Kruk. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge veterans org pres says litter in front of club ‘disrepectful’

Drug paraphernalia, clothes, food waste piled by front doors of Army Navy Air Force Veterans club

An outdoor concert will be taking place for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Outdoor concerts permitted to celebrate Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts will feature live music and an end of event take away treat

ARMS past president Cheryl Ashlie at the start of the Save Our Salmon campaign, which raised funds for a potential court battle with city hall. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge council backtracks on riverfront subdivision approvals

Another public hearing must be held, and is scheduled for June 15

Volunteers dance outside a residence during last years Pop-up Jukebox event. (The News files)
Jukebox party making the rounds for Seniors Week

A weekly pop-up event will also be taking place in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

(The News files)
Three Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Haney, SRT and Highland Park listed by Fraser Health

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

The current reigning Miss BC Bremiella De Guzman, who is from Surrey, is wanting to set the record straight after a different woman, claiming to be “Miss BC 2020,” used the N-word repeatedly in a TikTok video. (submitted photo)
The real Miss BC sets record straight after woman falsely claiming title uses N-word on TikTok

Surrey’s Bremiella De Guzman says as reigning Miss BC, she stands for inclusion

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Most Read