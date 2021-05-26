Outdoor concerts permitted to celebrate Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts will feature live music and an end of event take away treat

An outdoor concert will be taking place for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Get the toes tapping as the Seniors Week Outdoor Concert has been given the green light after province-wide COVID-19 restrictions were eased on Tuesday, May 25.

On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that up to 50 people are now allowed at an outdoor gathering, such as a small concert, as long as there is a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

So, in honour of Seniors Week there will be an outdoor concert from 2-3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, in the parking lot outside the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre at 12150 224 Street.

And in Pitt Meadows from 2-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre at19065 119b Avenue.

The concert will have live music. Participants need to bring their own chairs and will be socially distanced throughout the lot. Masks are recommended.

And at the end of the event a small take-away refreshment will be given to each participant.

Reservations are required.

Call 604-467-4993 for the Maple Ridge event or 604-457-4771 for the Pitt Meadows event.