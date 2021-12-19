Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows students raise thousands for those in need this Christmas

Most donations through the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society Coins For Kids program

Karina and Chelsea visited the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society to bring the $976.61 that was raised in the Coins for Kids program at Laity View elementary. (Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society/Special to The News)

Students across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have put their coins to good use, raising thousands for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

A total of $11,960.17 was raised for the charitable organization – $9,186.17 alone through the Coins For Kids program.

Students at Pitt Meadows elementary raised a whopping $3,272.10 for the cause.

Meanwhile thousands were raised by students at:

• $1,000 at Albion elementary

• $976.61 at Laity View elementary

• $718.03 at Harry Hooge elementary

• $630.21 at Blue Mountain elementary

• $515.40 at Golden Ears elementary

• $520 at cusqunela elementary

• $500 at Alouette elementary

• $322.94 at Samuel Robertson Technical

•$306.50 at Kanaka Creek elementary

• $282.51 at Whonnock elementary

• $141.87 at Maple Ridge elementary

In addition Yennadon elementary donated gift cards for tweens and teens totalling $985, Fairview elementary also donated gift cards and a cash donation of $300, and Garibaldi secondary raised $1,489 with their Rebels with a Cause Christmas Fundraiser.

“We are absolutely delighted and thank you for driving this program again this year,” said Tina Kirkpatrick, director of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, that gives families and individuals in need in the community a full turkey dinner and gifts under the tree each Christmas.

“The money will go towards the grocery cards that we have issued this year and the balance will be seed money for toy purchases at the beginning of next year,” added Kirkpatrick.

Coins For Kids has been taking place across the school district for more than 15 years.

