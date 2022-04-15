Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows youth encouraged to do good

Deadline is Friday, April 15, to apply for a Youth Empowerment Grant. (Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears/Special to The News)

The deadline is fast approaching for the Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears inaugural Youth Empowerment Grants.

Grants will be handed out to youth aged 12-24 who are taking an active role in the development of projects and programs that will benefit their peers and their community.

Those eligible must be involved in the project’s development or implementation in a meaningful way. Organizations that propose a project that they will be recruiting youth to take part in or simply consult with youth to develop a project, but don’t include them in the development – will not be considered.

Projects must also directly support the residents of Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows.

Focus areas include: arts and culture, heritage, environment, sports and recreation, amongst others.

Individual applicants must be supported by a community organization or with a letter of support. Organizations do not need to be located in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows.

Projects the Kiwanis Club won’t be funding are: individuals or businesses; fundraising activities; endowment grants; activities of religious organizations that serve their membership or their direct religious purposes.

READ: A child’s freedom stolen

ALSO: Kiwanis helps Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools

Successful applicants will have to submit a written report, presentation, or short video – about one to two minutes long – outlining their project and expected outcomes. Creativity is encouraged.

The reports must be received as soon as the funds are used, or by the end of the year that the funds were received – whichever is sooner.

Funds not used for project purposes must be returned to the Kiwanis Grants Committee, unless permission is granted to extend the timeline.

An annual budget maximum $10,000 is available and applicants can determine the amount they wish to apply for.

Successful applicants will be notified mid-April. Awards will be presented at the Haney Farmer’s Market during “Youth Week” in May.

Deadline is Friday, April 15.

To submit an application go to kiwanisgoldenears.ca.

maple ridgePitt Meadows