Non-Judgmental Recovery volunteers Nadine Larko, James Baryluk, another volunteer, and founders Dena Jones and Jesse Sokol assemble packages for homeless people at the CEED Centre. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge recovery group to host community swap meet

Looking for vendors for event on June 4 and 5

The Non-Judgmental Recovery Society is hosting a community swap meet, and is looking for more vendors to set up shop at their event.

The swap meet is scheduled for June 4 and 5 at Louis Leather Shop, 22246 Selkirk Avenue, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Come on out and join us in strengthening our connections and community by getting together and getting rid of your unwanted stuff,” invited Jesse Sokol.

He said local arts and crafts vendors, people with unwanted items to sell and local businesses are all welcome. There will be raffles to support local non-profits, and more.

The space is being offered, and the event is weather-permitting.

The Non-Judgmental Recovery group has been recognized for the work it does in outreach to people who are struggling with addiction and homelessness.

For more information, email nonjudgmentalrecover@gmail.com.

