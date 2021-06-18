Maple Ridge resident wins Rotary Duck Race grand prize

Thousands raised for local youth, seniors groups and organizations – but less than in previous years

Mae Santiago-Shupe of Maple Ridge was the big winner of the Rotary Duck Race this year, taking home the grand prize of $15,000.

However, even though thousands of dollars was raised for local sports groups and organizations, it was not the usual race this year.

For one thing, rubber ducks were not unleashed along the Alouette River on Sunday, June 6 – but a draw took place, instead.

It was the 10th annual event, but there was no celebration, said Ineke Boekhorst with the Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge.

“It was really kind of sad that we couldn’t make a big splash about it, literally,” she shared.

And, there was only about $38,000 in gross ticket sales this year – with money coming out of that to pay for holding the event online – raising thousands less than what was raised in pre-pandemic years.

In 2019, more than $84,000 was raised for local youth and senior organizations, sports groups, and school parent advisory councils.

Last year, the event was cancelled because of COVID-19, and so the main goal of continuing the event this year was to stay relevant in the community, noted Boekhorst.

“This year we felt we really had to do it because the community groups were really losing out on the money they were making every year. They need that funding to operate,” she explained.

About 24 youth and seniors organizations sold virtual ducks online this year and those who bought tickets chose the club or organization they wished to contribute to.

Even though they made less than in previous years, Boekhorst said the groups that participated were happy with the amounts they received. Boekhorst is confident the race – in its original form – will return next year.

Cheques will be handed out to the winners next week, she said.

There were six other winners on June 6.

Raylene Yip of Maple Ridge won $4,000.

Patrick Wourms of Maple Ridge won a Mark’s Maple Ridge $1,000 shopping spree, plus $1,000 cash.

Tali Loewen of Pitt Meadows won a patio sofa from Fuller Watson Brandsource valued at $1,689.

Caroline Nelson of Vancouver won a 65-inch Smart TV from Haney Appliance and Sound, worth $1,099.

Melanie Shaw of Pitt Meadows won 10 rounds of golf plus five cart rentals at Meadow Gardens Golf Course.

This year there was also a 50/50 draw won by Sally Dickie of Maple Ridge. She won half of the $11,695 raised, taking home $5,847.50.