UPDATE: Public schools open as Maple Ridge residents brace for the cold

Cleaning up before freezing temperatures and flurries to come

Chris and Chris Winchester shovel their driveway on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

All public schools are open Monday as residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows dealt with freezing temperatures and snow overnight.

“All regular buses are on snow routes. Buses for students with special needs are cancelled today,” says a Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district alert.

City crews were salting walkways as snow began falling around 6 p.m.

Between two to four centimetres were expected to fall by midnight, according to Environment Canada.

“Flurries beginning early this evening and ending near midnight … Wind chill minus 11 [C] overnight.”

Chris and Chris Winchester, who live along River Road in Maple Ridge, were shovelling their driveway and clearing the gutter on the side of the road Sunday to allow water to run through to the storm drain.

Andrew Camara, with the Maple Ridge Golf Course, was busy clearing a tree that fell over with the weight of the snow and crashed through a fence along Golf Lane, blocking the road.

Environment Canada was calling for more flurries Monday and Tuesday, and for temperatures, with wind chill, to reach munis-13 C.

