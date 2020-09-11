Maple Ridge rolling out month of cultural events

Joining a province-wide tribute to the arts, the museum, downtown businesses, and city sign up

History Hunters is a new, month-long scavenger hunt in Maple Ridge that coincides with BC Culture Days. (Maple Ridge Museum art/Special to The News)

Ready to see Maple Ridge in a new light?

A month-long self-guided scavenger hunt in Maple Ridge is in the work and expected to offer just that experience to participants, explained museum curator Shea Henry.

To celebrate the upcoming BC Culture Days, Maple Ridge Museum is partnering with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association to host a city-wide scavenger hunt that focuses around local history.

“Follow the clues and solve the questions to discover our city’s history and see for yourself what Maple Ridge looked like in the past – with the help of our online historical photos,” Henry said.

“Enjoy a day out on the town and support our local businesses who we’ve teamed up with to create this event,” she added.

Clues and instructions will be posted on the museum website starting on Sept. 25 – starting at 9 a.m. – and people will have until Oct. 25 to submit their completed scavenger hunt. By doing so, participants are entered to win a raffle offering three grand prizes.

Participants are asked to still be responsible and maintain proper social distancing protocols, such as keeping six feet apart and staying home if they feel sick.

“While we encourage you to engage and support our local partners, remember to be respectful of their COVID protocols,” Henry said, expecting to release more details just ahead of the hunt.

This is one of two events being hosted in Maple Ridge as part of the BC Culture Days, which encourages people to experience arts and culture at home and across the province in expanded virtual celebrations.

The other is the extension of the Summer Happenings drive-in movies in Albion. The Saturday night showings on the side of the Golden Ears Winter Club curling rink wall – which started in late July – is being extended into the fall season as part of Culture Days.

The shows will run Sept. 26 and Oct. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m., then Oct. 10 and 17, from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Details on the movies will be posted on the municipal website, closer to the start of the fall season.

Expected to be much like the summer movie nights, the Fall Happenings are expected to be limited to 50 people and pre-registration will again be required.

Celebrating arts across B.C.

Featuring a newly expanded line-up of free, interactive events and activities – hosted at socially distanced venues through a growing digital hub – BC Culture Days offers a bevy of diverse content to suit all levels of comfort and accessibility as communities navigate the complexities of COVID-19.

From in-person painting and paper-making demonstrations to live streamed plant ink and comic book workshops, from musical recordings to self-guided art and agricultural tours, the month-long celebration allows visitors to virtually criss-cross the country exploring the unexpected intersections of creative collaboration.

Maple Ridge, it seems, will be celebrating history and movie making.

Info at: culturedays.ca/bc

